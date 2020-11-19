Superintendent resigns from Bladen County Board of Education

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor at a special meeting called on November 19.
Dr. Taylor has accepted a position as a Deputy State Superintendent at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
Additionally, the Board approved the appointment of Dr. Jason Atkinson as the Interim Superintendent of Bladen County Schools effective no earlier than December 31, 2020 and no later than January 15, 2021. Currently, Dr. Atkinson is the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction of Bladen County Schools.
Atkinson obtained his Bachelor of Music in Music Education from UNC-Pembroke, a Master of Arts in Education in Instructional Technology from East Carolina University, a Master of Arts in Music Education from UNC-Pembroke, an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from Liberty University, and a Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University. He is currently enrolled in a doctoral program in school administration and supervision at Liberty University.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.