Sugar Mountain opens for ski season

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Sugar Mountain Resort opened Thursday for ski season!
Skiers and snowboarders can expect an eight to 22-inch base on a man-made powder and frozen-granular surface, Sugar Mountain ski officials say.
The full day session runs from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. The half day shift begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The twilight and night sessions will be available soon.
Temperatures are already below freezing in parts of Sugar Mountain, allowing for thriving ski and snowboarding climate.
The ski and snowboard school, the newly expanded equipment and clothing rental shop, the sports shop, and the group sales department are fully operational, Sugar Mountain officials say. Ice skating is expected to open soon.
We have not heard the opening plans yet for other slopes in the area, including Appalachian Mountain or Beech Mountain.
All North Carolina ski slopes will have COVID-19 measures in place.
