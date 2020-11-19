Recount, protest hearings get underway in NC Chief Justice race

The recount is supposed to be complete by Wednesday, Nov. 25, and some counties are planning to work through the weekend in order to complete it in time. Bladen County Elections Director Chris Williams says workers there will begin the recount at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, in both the Chief Justice race and in the race for the third county-wide seat on the Board of Commissioners. Incumbent commissioner David Gooden requested the recount after falling short to fellow incumbent G. Michael Cogdell by ten votes for the third available commissioner seat.