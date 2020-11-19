N.C. health officials report more than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases, state’s highest one-day increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With a week until Thanksgiving, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 4,296 new cases reported.
The record-high day follows several days of increasing trends in new cases, the percent of tests that are positive, hospitalizations, and those visiting the emergency department with COVID-like symptoms.
“I am very concerned. We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the NCDHHS. “We can do that if each North Carolinian wears a face mask over their mouth and nose anytime they are with people they do not live with; waits six feet apart and avoids crowds; and washes their hands often. We have reasons for hope. With promising news on vaccines, this pandemic will end. Until then, North Carolinians need to do what we’ve done throughout this pandemic — take care of one another.”
State health officials advise people to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and only gather with people in your household. The CDC also released guidance on Thursday that recommends against traveling for Thanksgiving due to surging coronavirus cases.
For those that do plan to travel or get together with others, NCDHHS has issued guidance outlining steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including getting tested three to four days ahead of time.
A test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms. However, a test can miss some infections. Furthermore, a negative test only gives you information for that point in time.
Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with COVID-19, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.
