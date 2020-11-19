First Alert Forecast: temperatures trend warmer heading toward the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! After a cold and frosty morning across the Lower Cape fear Region, Your First Alert Forecast features a warm-up in temperatures with more sunshine to close out the work and school weeks.
Temperatures will take a tumble into the 30s for some outlying inland zones, but the majority of areas should stay firmly planted in the 40s. Expect afternoon temperatures Friday to recover to the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is slightly above average for late-November.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features seasonably mild days and cool nights right into Thanksgiving week. Rain chances will function in the 0 to 20% range most of the time so falling river levels will continue to fall and those rivers whose stages are steady ought to begin to fall by the weekend.
Catch details your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. And remember: this App works for your exact location to it is great for any corner of the Cape Fear Region or wherever your holiday travels take you!
