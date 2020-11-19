First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rebound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another sunny day across the Cape Fear Region and the bright rays will help erase a cold and frosty morning. Expect afternoon temperatures mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is slightly below-average for mid-November.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features seasonably mild days and cool nights right into Thanksgiving week. Rain chances will function in the 0 to 20% range most of the time so falling river levels will continue to fall and those rivers whose stages are steady ought to begin to fall by the weekend.
And remember: this App works for your exact location to it is great for any corner of the Cape Fear Region or wherever your holiday travels take you!
