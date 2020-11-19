Driver arrested after crashing car into brick wall at Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was arrested after crashing their car at a Wilmington home Thursday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said agents with Alcohol Law Enforcement were pursuing a grey Honda Accord when the vehicle crashed into a brick wall beside a home at the corner of Third and Castle streets around 12:25 p.m.
The spokeswoman said the driver, who wasn’t hurt in the crash, was taken into custody on a charge of driving while impaired.
No other injuries were reported.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
WECT has reached out to the ALE for more information regarding the incident.
