Crews respond to report of fire at McDonald’s in Southport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a report of a fire Thursday morning at the McDonald’s at 4992 Long Beach Road SE in Southport.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring, when crews arrived at the scene there was smoke in the building but no flames showing.
Firefighters located a heating/air conditioning unit on the roof which had caught fire and pushed smoke into the building.
No injuries were reported, and the building suffered just minor damage.
Crews from Sunny Point and Oak Island assisted the Southport Fire Department at the scene.
Crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes,
The restaurant was expected to reopen shortly.
