Brunswick County man charged in child pornography case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man is facing multiple charges following a child pornography investigation by local, state, and federal agencies.
According to a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Brenden Leigh Emmerson, 35, of Navassa, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor as well as marijuana-related offenses.
Arrest warrants allege that, from Aug. 17 to Oct. 6, Emmerson did “distribute, transport, receive, and exchange” digital files of young boys and girls engaged in various sex acts.
He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.
The SBI spokesperson said the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted.
