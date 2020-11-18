Wilmington police seek third suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death

Shaquan Palmer is wanted for his role in the homicide of a 15 year old at Carolina Beach Rd. and Matteo Dr. on July 9, 2020.



If you see him, please call 911 immediately. Otherwise: Contact WPD at (910)-343-3609 or use the new "Wilmington NC PD" app to text an anonymous tip. pic.twitter.com/blhcWJYPeD