Why is Columbus County highlighted in the state’s new COVID-19 alert system?

“I think everyone’s tired of it, tired of masks and doing stuff because it’s not our normal way of life; but when I go places, I see [people] with masks on I see people standing apart. I don’t know where it’s coming from unless there’s a new stories about it we have a lot of presents here and a lot of prisoners that accounts for a lot of the numbers, but still it makes us look so bad compared to the rest of the state,” said Columbus County resident Bill Memory.