UNCW extends free COVID-19 testing through December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In collaboration with the New Hanover County Health Department, UNCW is extending its free COVID-19 testing program until December 17; however, the site will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for Thanksgiving.
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site is located at UNCW parking lot 1A, located at the corner of Hurst and Hamilton Drives across from the Greene Track and Field Complex. The public is encouraged to enter the campus from Hurst Drive.
A federal grant made it possible to offer free testing to the public and participants can expect results in 2-3 days.
Tests are self-administered, meaning staff will hand the test components to the participant and instruct them on what to do. Parents or guardians will be asked to administer the test to young children.
According to organizers, many people want to get tested in time to make flights for Thanksgiving and they are not aware of any other free testing sites in the area. Although over 300 tests were administered Tuesday, organizers say they have plenty of tests.
Hours for testing are from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Anyone who wishes to be tested may register here. Symptoms or possible exposure are not necessary to receive a test.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website, the MedNorth Health Center at 925 N. 4th Street in Wilmington is also hosting no-cost community COVID-19 testing events November 23-25 from 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Call (910) 343-0270 for details.
