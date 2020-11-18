Lidl welcomes second Wilmington store with grand opening ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tisha Ruffin wasn’t about to let cold weather and an early wake-up call stop her from having a chance to win a $100 gift card Wednesday morning.
“I got here at 1:15 in the morning and set my chair up with my hot chocolate and, umm, I got a 100 dollar gift card and some pretty flowers,” Ruffin said.
She was one of the first in line, eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl supermarket located at Independence Mall. Lidl officials promised that the first 100 customers would receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $100, with a chance enter a drawing for a $500 gift card.
Following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m., customers flooded into the new store to check out the German grocer’s selections.
This is the second Lidl to open in Wilmington, the other store is located on Eastwood Road near Cavalier Drive and it opened its doors last year. The new Independence Mall location is part of a $500 million East Coast expansion that will see 50 new stores and create about 2,000 jobs.
“I just love Lidl, it’s a great store to shop at,” said Ruffin.
