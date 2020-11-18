Jackson named social services director for New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tonya Jackson has been named the new social services director for New Hanover County, officials announced Wednesday.
Over the last three years, Jackson has served as the county’s assistant director for economic and family services. She will begin her new role on Dec. 1.
“I am honored to be selected for this role as director, and to have the opportunity to lead the social services work as part of our consolidated Health and Human Services agency,” said Jackson. “I have worked at all levels of the social services industry, and I understand and appreciate our staff’s incredible commitment to the community we serve. I am proud of the work our agency does, and I look forward to even more collaboration internally and with our community partners to ensure we serve the needs of our diverse community in the best ways possible.”
Previously, Jackson served as a manager for Brunswick County Social Services and also managed the Brunswick County Public Housing Agency. Prior to that, she spent 15 years working for Guildford County Social Services, serving as a program manager in the adult services and economic services divisions for eight of those years.
“Tonya is a dedicated public servant, having worked in the health and human services field for 20 years in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Guilford counties,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “She has a successful track record of developing innovative processes that have been recognized as best practices throughout the state. And she most recently led the county’s initiative to provide $1.3 million in COVID-19 child care and housing assistance to those who need it most, a program that has now been replicated in other counties across the state. I am so pleased that she has been able to grow within our organization and take on an even greater leadership role as the director.”
Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Guilford College and a Masters of Business Administration degree, with a focus on public administration, from Strayer University.
