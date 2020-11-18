Holly Shelter shooting range now open

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The Holly Shelter Shooting Range is now open for business, according to Pender County officials.
The hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Holly Shelter Shooting Range can be reached at 910-259-8351.
“We are excited to be reopening the range today,” said Dee Turner, Parks and Recreation Supervisor.
The Holly Shelter Shooting Range is located at 8718 Shaw Hwy in Rocky Point.
