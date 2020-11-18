First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight, milder weather snaps back soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Wednesday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast opens with highs that will only be in the lower and middle 50s despite lots of sunshine. A true taste of normal January weather in southeast North Carolina.
Please plan some extra care for your cold-sensitive pets and plants for Wednesday night as clear skies and slackening winds will favor a sharp temperature drop. By Thursday morning, most spots will have readings in the frosty lower and middle 30s and inland locales might even dip below freezing for a time.
Your extended forecast is milder with recovering rivers here at home and a respite in storminess in the tropics. Catch details in your First Alert seven-day planner for Wilmington right here. Or, take your outlook deeper into Thanksgiving week with a ten-day forecast for any spot you want - with your WECT Weather App.
