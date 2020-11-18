Elizabethtown Police asking for public’s help identifying driver of truck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Elizabethtown are asking for help identifying the owner of, what appears to be a black truck.
Police posted a video to their Facebook page asking the public to help locate the driver of the truck who they say they need to speak with in regards to an investigation.
They did not offer any additional information as to what type of investigation it is, or if the driver is a suspect in any crime.
“The Elizabethtown Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the owner of the truck depicted in this video. We would like to talk to him/her in reference to an ongoing investigation. Please contact Detective Thomas Davis at 910-862-3125 if you can identify the truck, or the person that owns it,” police wrote on Facebook.
