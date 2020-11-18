Community mourns passing of Jeremy Owens, captain of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Jeremy Owens, a captain with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue died suddenly Monday, according to Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers.
According to Rogers, Owens was a lifeguard for Wrightsville Beach for 20 years and with the fire department for about 12 years.
Owens was well known in the lifeguard community, but his talents reached far beyond the ocean waters.
Owens was an actor and was active in the Wilmington film industry. He played the Headless Horseman in the television series “Sleepy Hollow” from 2013-2016, portrayed Pig Head in “Swamp Thing” in 2019, and was featured in the film, “Ocean Rescue: Making the Squad” in 2018.
A memorial, surrounded by flowers, has been created in front of the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department. It includes a ladder truck with the American flag flying, the truck Owens used to patrol the shore at Wrightsville Beach and the jet ski he used in ocean rescues.
According to Chief Rogers, a memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Wrightsville Beach Park in front of the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.
