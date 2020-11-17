Wilmington police launch new crime app

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has launched a new smartphone app that will allow citizens to report crime tips anonymously.
The “Wilmington NC PD” app, which is developed by tip411, will replace and expand upon the previous text-a-tip service that was offered by the WPD.
According to a news release, app users can also monitor news alerts from the WPD, visit the agency’s website and social media accounts, and use the phone number for the front desk.
“In order to stop violence in our community, we need the community’s help,” said Chief Donny Williams. “If you know that a violent crime is about to occur, please use this app. If you have information on a past crime, please use this app. You will remain completely anonymous, and you may help save someone’s life.”
Residents can download the app for free by searching for “Wilmington NC PD” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store. Users also have the option of creating an account or continuing as a guest. Creating an account does not affect anonymity, the news release stated.
Wilmington residents without access to a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.