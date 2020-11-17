Wilmington native Rear Adm. Laura Dickey returns to familiar waters with assignment as Coast Guard 5th District commander

“My father was in the Coast Guard and right after his graduation from the Coast Guard Academy, my parents got married and the first assignment was the cutter right there on the Wilmington Riverfront, the McCulloch and he moved over to the Mendota,” she said. “A number of years ago, I got to bring one of my cutters into downtown Wilmington for a port call and so our family has just been associated with the Coast Guard since the late 60s.”