UNCW won’t allow fans in Trask Coliseum for start of men’s, women’s basketball season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW officials announced on Tuesday that no fans will be allowed inside Trask Coliseum during the months of November and December as the men’s and women’s basketball teams prepare for the start of the 2020-2021 season next week.
According to a news release, campus officials have approved a request for a 25-person home pass list for the first two months of the season. Attendance for the Colonial Athletic Association games will likely be determined by parameters set forth by state officials at a later date.
“We are faced with an opponent that knows no rules or timelines,” said Athletic Director Jimmy Bass. “As we have done over the last nine months, our decisions will be based on local and state guidelines. And, as always, our decisions will be made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront.”
Tuesday’s announcement affects two men’s basketball games and four women’s basketball games.
The men’s team opens the season against Western Carolina in Asheville on Nov. 25, while the women’s team hosts Norfolk State on Nov. 25.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.