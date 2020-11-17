NHC Sheriff’s Office investigate armed robbery of delivery driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A delivery driver was confronted by two possible juveniles who demanded money while brandishing a screwdriver Tuesday afternoon at a Lockwood Drive address, Deputy Sheriff Lieutenant Jerry Brewer said.
The two suspects demanded money and attempted to stab the victim, a delivery driver for Chop Stix Chinese restaurant, with the screwdriver. The suspects then fled to nearby woods.
Chop Stix received an order for delivery and arrived at 4124 Lockwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. where the alleged armed robbery took place.
If anyone has any information about the robbery please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous crime tip here.
