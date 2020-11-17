Lumbee Tribe one step closer to federal recognition after House approves legislation

“Today’s unanimous and bipartisan vote to pass H.R. 1964 is a long-awaited victory for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. I am proud to have introduced this legislation that will right a historic wrong by finally extending the Lumbee Tribe the full federal recognition they deserve. When enacted, the Lumbee Tribe will be a sovereign entity under federal law and have access to federal funding and services that will promote economic development, access to quality health care, and robust community empowerment. I am grateful for the support of my colleagues in the North Carolina Congressional Delegation on both sides of the aisle," Butterfield said.