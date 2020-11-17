Looking for work? Check out this virtual career fair.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Job seekers can register for the virtual career fair by clicking here. Once job seekers are registered, they will have access to explore the available careers at each of the participating employer’s booths. Positions vary from entry-level to higher skill sets.
Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:
- Acme Smoked Fish
- Cape Fear Public Utility Authority
- House of Raeford
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- New Hanover County
- Wilmington Health
- PSSI
- Coastal Beverage Company
- North Carolina Department of Public Safety
- Wilmington Eye
- The Davis Community
- LP Solutions
- Enviva
- New Hanover County Schools
- Right at Home Wilmington
- UNC Wilmington
- BrightStar Care of Wilmington & Brunswick Counties
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.