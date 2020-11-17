Independent living center honors its office manager for keeping it COVID-19 free

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lake Shore Commons, an independent living facility in Wilmington, surprised one of its employees with an award for a job well done Tuesday.
Lake Shore Commons remains COVID free -- thanks to strict protocol and messaging by office manager Alexarose Ditre.
Ditre was named the center’s Senior Care Hero of the week for her positivity when it comes to keeping everyone healthy.
“Continue to wear your mask, listen to what our Governor is saying, if you have gloves available, make sure you wear gloves," Ditre said. "We gotta think of everyone and we got to be safe all together.”
She says each one of the residents feels like family, and she just wants to make sure everyone stays safe.
