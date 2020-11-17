Harrelson Center announces $1.8 million loan to expand capacity of downtown campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center Inc. will complete its renovations to the former law enforcement center and jail tower after announcing a $1.8-million construction loan from South Bank.
The project will double the size of the humanitarian campus for non-profits from approximately 30,000 to 60,000 square feet.
“The loan funds construction of an event venue integral to the expanded campus and renovation to two floors in the former jail tower for non-profit office suites,” officials stated in a news release Tuesday. “More than $500K of the loan will be set aside for individual office upfits, $268K as a $20 per sq foot non-profit Partner allowance and $250K as a loan for Partner custom suite upfits. The $1.5M loan completes the renovation budget of $5M, $3.5M of which has already been raised in gifts and pledges. The Harrelson Center’s Unlock Hope capital campaign is underway raising the remaining funds to repay the loan.”
Work on the Vicki Dull Annex, named after the second executive director of The Harrelson Center and reflective of a major gift, is expected to be completed in early 2021.
“We are delighted to be partnering with South State Bank for this necessary growth of Wilmington’s non-profit campus,” said Tom Barber, vice chairman of the Harrelson Center Board of Directors. “The operational stability the Harrelson Center brings to our non-profit partners allows them to focus on meeting their mission and responding to broader community needs.”
Officials say the second phase of renovations includes:
- Completion of new non-profit partner suites, shared restrooms and meeting space in the former jail cell tower, now the Vicki Dull Annex
- Renovations to two ramps connecting the Vicki Dull Annex to the existing campus
- A new elevator and stairwell, roofing and HVAC systems for the Vicki Dull Annex
- Installation of a sculpture and garden in the courtyard on Market Street
- A courtyard-level event space with a warming kitchen that will accommodate up to 300 people, creating an event venue for non-profits and for revenue-generating activities to support The Harrelson Center and its non-profit partners.
