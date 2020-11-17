Hand sanitizing stations placed throughout downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hand sanitizing stations were placed around downtown Wilmington’s central business district Tuesday.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI), and the Municipal Service District (MSD) collaborated to put 50 hand sanitizer stations in front of various businesses. Copper Penny, Outdoor Equipped, The Cotton Exchange, and Fat Tony’s will have one outside their establishments, to name a few. Those businesses will store them inside overnight.
“It was a great idea that we saw from somewhere else and brought it here to Wilmington,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “Obviously, we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and anything we can do to protect our visitors and our citizens and our customers... so be it. And that’s what we’ve done here.”
Saffo also went on to say that he hopes, along with slowing the spread of the virus, that this will bring more people downtown and support local businesses. Sentiments shared by Dane Scalise, the WDI Executive Committee Chair.
“New business are opening up," said Scalise. "Restaurants are opening, shops where you can go buy stuff at. There is no reason not to come to downtown and this is just another reason that you can be reminded. It’s safe, it’s clean. Come to downtown. We’re making these available to folks so they don’t have to buy them themselves.”
“Part of this whole thing about protecting yourself is wearing the mask and washing your hands and do the social distancing," said Mayor Saffo. "Those are the three things we’ve been talking about since the beginning and here we are putting things in place where people can walk around downtown and have a place to sanitize their hands. I know when sometimes people come out and they want to touch something, they have to go to a bathroom somewhere, but we have them right here on the street which is a great thing.”
There is enough sanitizer to lasts the next six months.
