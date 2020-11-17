First Alert Forecast: a wintry Wednesday ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A nice Tuesday evening to you! Southeast North Carolina is poised to see a taste of winter over the next 36 hours. For tonight we’ll see clear skies and lows mainly in the middle 30s. Northerly breezes should stay just strong enough that widespread frost won’t be an issue. Still please bring your pets inside or provide them with warm shelter. Wednesday features sunny, brisk, and breezy conditions as highs struggle into the lower 50s. The real freeze or frost threat is tomorrow night with lighter wind and slightly colder lows.