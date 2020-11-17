First Alert Forecast: a wintry Wednesday ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A nice Tuesday evening to you! Southeast North Carolina is poised to see a taste of winter over the next 36 hours. For tonight we’ll see clear skies and lows mainly in the middle 30s. Northerly breezes should stay just strong enough that widespread frost won’t be an issue. Still please bring your pets inside or provide them with warm shelter. Wednesday features sunny, brisk, and breezy conditions as highs struggle into the lower 50s. The real freeze or frost threat is tomorrow night with lighter wind and slightly colder lows.
In the tropics: Iota is weakening over Nicaragua and Honduras Tuesday. On Monday, Iota became the first Cat. 5 hurricane of the Atlantic Basin in 2020 and, sadly, dealt a catastrophic blow to many of the same communities Hurricane Eta ravaged just two weeks ago. Thankfully, though, Iota is not likely to regenerate and affect other parts of Central and North America as Eta did.
Your longer range First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a warming trend and zero input from tropical systems - or any big rain systems in general. This should allow freshwater and saltwater flooding issues to abate over the weekend. Catch your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here, or tap into a ten-day outlook to Thanksgiving with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.