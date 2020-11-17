First Alert Forecast: a brief spell of wintry temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon temperatures in the seasonable 60s. Cool northwest winds will add a brisk dimension to the day with gusts of 20+ mph possible. Wintry northerly winds will whisk temperatures to lows in the 30s Tuesday night and, despite sun, pin highs to the 50s Wednesday.
In the tropics: Iota will weaken over Nicaragua and Honduras Tuesday. On Monday, Iota became the first Cat. 5 hurricane of the Atlantic Basin in 2020 and, sadly, dealt a catastrophic blow to many of the same communities Hurricane Eta ravaged just two weeks ago. Thankfully, though, Iota is not likely to regenerate and affect other parts of Central and North America as Eta did.
Your longer range First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a warming trend and zero input from tropical systems - or any big rain systems in general. This should allow freshwater and saltwater flooding issues to abate over the weekend. Catch your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here, or tap into a ten-day outlook to Thanksgiving with your WECT Weather App!
