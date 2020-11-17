Council votes in favor of extending red-light camera program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Extension of the City of Wilmington’s red-light camera program was approved by Council Tuesday night; the contract with American Traffic Solutions (ATS) who administer the program was extended through June 2025.
“We feel confident that the services that are provided to the community are good,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “Plus, the fact is that it’s a partnership between the city and the county and we find that this thing has reduced car accidents at these intersections, it’s a public safety issue for us. And the other part of it is it raises a considerable amount of money for our school system.”
The SafeLight Program collects approximately $1,000,000 in fines annually and, according to the City of Wilmington, dramatically reduces the number of intersection collisions each year.
In accordance with the State Constitution, 90 percent, or approximately $900,000, is remitted to the New Hanover County Public Schools each year.
The city and county each contributes approximately $180,000 annually to keep this service in place. Based on past and recent performance, these services continue to deter red light violations and result in fewer crashes in the city.
Since the cameras were installed in 2000, there has been an ongoing debate over the legality of red-light cameras.
Many states have banned red-light cameras, but they’re legal in North Carolina under §160A-300.1
