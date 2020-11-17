Columbus County Manager resigns, retirement effective November 30

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Manager Mike Stephens submitted his letter of resignation during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. His retirement is effective November 30, 2020.
Stephens became County Manager in 2018 after serving in an interim role in 2017. He also served as County Attorney for eight years. Stephens, who is a Columbus County native, is retired from the State Highway Patrol and also served as Assistant District Attorney.
Stephens' announcement came during a meeting that signaled the beginning of change to the Board. Chairman Edwin Russ is one of three Board members who lost election bids in November. Commissioners Trent Burroughs and James Prevatte will also leave the Board after 8 and 16 years of service. Republicans Brent Watts, Chris Smith and Lavern Coleman will join the Board of Commissioners in December.
