Columbus and Bladen counties offer free COVID-19 testing events

COLUMBUS/BLADEN COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - Free COVID-19 testing events are being held this week for residents of Columbus and Bladen counties.
CommWell Health is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event for the Bladen County Health Department Wednesday, November 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bladen County Park, 172 Doug Evans Road, Clarkton, NC 28433.
Columbus County Health Department is offering a free, drive-thru rapid testing event Friday, November 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Testing is by appointment only and appointments can be scheduled by calling (910) 640-6615 ext. 7006 or 7007. The Health Department is located at 304 Jefferson St, Whiteville, NC 28472.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor Cooper unveiled the state’s county COVID-19 alert system that allocates a color code (yellow, orange or red) to each of the 100 counties according to rate of virus transmission. Columbus and Bladen counties were among the counties highlighted red for critical community spread.
