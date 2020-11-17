Checking station in Columbus County nets 65 traffic and criminal violations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In partnership with neighboring law enforcement agencies, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office netted 65 violations including several drug-related as well as a fugitive warrant.
“On November 13, 2020, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a checking station at the 11,000 block of Joe Brown Highway South in Tabor City. The goal of this enforcement effort was to ensure compliance of the motor vehicle codes and to reduce motor vehicle accidents, injuries, and death associated with impaired driving. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch of NCDHHS to provide their BAT Mobile Unit for the checking station,” according to a press release.
The checkpoint started at 9 p.m. and ended at midnight.
“The BAT (Breath Alcohol Testing) Mobile Unit is equipped with a Magistrate Office, multiple breath alcohol testing stations equipped with Evidential Breath Alcohol testing instruments, finger printing equipment, and other necessities required to conduct a large scale checking station,” according to a press release.
The following is a list of the violations from the checking station:
11 – Drug Related
2 – Insurance Violations
15 – Tag Violations
5 – Seatbelt Violations
5 – Child Restraint Violations
6 – No License
9 – Driving with License Revoked
1 – Failure to Carry Driver License
1 – Aid and Abet Driving while License Revoked
1 – Fugitive Warrants
1 – Concealed Weapon Violation
6 – Open Container Violations
1 – Expired Inspection Violation
1 – Warning Citations Issued
