Checking station in Columbus County nets 65 traffic and criminal violations

“On November 13, 2020, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a checking station at the 11,000 block of Joe Brown Highway South in Tabor City. The goal of this enforcement effort was to ensure compliance of the motor vehicle codes and to reduce motor vehicle accidents, injuries, and death associated with impaired driving. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch of NCDHHS to provide their BAT Mobile Unit for the checking station,” according to a press release.