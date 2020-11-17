Alex Highsmith is making the most of his rookie season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley High School graduate Alex Highsmith is living the dream.
He’s gone from a walk-on at UNC-Charlotte to playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Definitely it’s (being a walk-on) in the back of my head,” said Highsmith. “Just trying to be the best I can be. Being a walk-on is still motivation and I like to have that mindset every single day.”
It’s that mindset that’s earned him more playing time, and he’s put up stats to earn it, recording 12 tackles, one sack, and one interception.
“I feel like I have done a good job showing that I can play with everyone in this league,” said Highsmith. “Just trying to carve out a role for me...if that’s special teams or defense...and going out there and making an impact.”
Highsmith is now part of a winning franchise; the Steelers are the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL...a huge difference from playing for a winless Ashley team his senior season.
“I think this is the first time I have been 9-0 in my life,” said Highsmith. “So, it’s awesome to be part of this culture. That’s one thing that I love about it is that we have a bunch of great guys on this team but it’s the culture that stands out.”
