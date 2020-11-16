UNCW men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW news release) - The addition of nine non-conference games has completed the 2020-21 schedule for the UNCW men’s basketball regular season.
The Seahawks will open the season with three contests in Asheville, N.C., taking on state foe Western Carolina for the first time in 24 years on Wednesday, Nov. 25, before appearing in the Mako Medical Asheville Classic over Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 27 (vs. UNC Asheville) and Nov. 28 (vs. Troy).
Head Coach Takayo Siddle’s club then travels to Greenville for the 67th meeting with East Carolina on Monday, Dec. 7.
The Seahawks tackle the first of two non-conference home games on Wednesday, Dec. 9, vs. NAIA foe St. Andrews in a 7 p.m. start. UNCW’s other home contest comes on Wednesday, Dec. 23, vs. Delaware State.
In between, Siddle’s squad will travel to Ole Miss, Norfolk State and Campbell in a road-heavy non-conference slate.
UNCW earlier revealed its CAA schedule, which features back-to-back games against designated opponents in January and February. The league slate for the Seahawks opens on Jan. 2-3, 2021, with a weekend trip to Philadelphia to face Drexel.
2020-21 UNCW Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Wed., Nov. 25 vs. Western Carolina (Asheville, N.C.), 1 p.m.Fri., Nov. 27 at UNC Asheville (Mako Medical Asheville Classic), 3:30 p.m.Sat., Nov. 28 vs. Troy (Mako Medical Asheville Classic), 1 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 7 at East Carolina, 7 p.m.Wed., Dec. 9 ST. ANDREWS, 7 p.m.Sat., Dec. 12 at Mississippi, tbaFri., Dec. 18 at Norfolk State, tbaMon., Dec. 21 at Campbell, tbaWed., Dec. 23 DELAWARE STATE, 1 p.m.
