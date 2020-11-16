Speaker Moore nominated for fourth term leading N.C. House, would tie state record

Rep. Brenden Jones, a republican from Columbus County, was re-elected to a leadership position in the North Carolina House of Representatives, where he will once again serve as Deputy Majority Leader.
Jones recently won re-election to a third full term in House District 46, which represents parts of Columbus and Robeson counties.
The incoming House Republican Majority nominated Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) to a fourth term as presiding officer of the North Carolina House of Representatives, which would tie a state record for the number of legislative terms holding the position.
According to the Speaker’s office, only two previous Speakers of the House in North Carolina were elected to four terms - Speaker Liston Ramsey in the 1980s and Speaker Jim Black in the late 1990s and 2000s.
Others elected to leadership positions by the republican majority include:
- Speaker Pro Tempore - Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry)
- House Majority Leader - Rep. John Bell (R-Wayne)
- Conference Leader - Rep. John Szoka (R-Cumberland)
- Majority Whip - Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford)
- Joint Conference Leader - Rep. Pat Hurley (R-Randolph
The official election for Speaker is held among House members on opening day of the General Assembly’s legislative session in January.
