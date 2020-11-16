Seahawk men’s basketball sign recruit from Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW news release) - When Takayo Siddle took over the helm of the UNCW men’s basketball program last March, he promised to scour the land in search of the best talent to help the Seahawks return to the top of the Colonial Athletic Association.
He continued to stay on task Monday as the early signing period wrapped up, signing Tallahassee, Fla., small forward Khamari McGriff to a National Letter of Intent.
The addition of McGriff gives the Seahawks three newcomers from three different states for the Class of 2021-22.
Will McCracken (Archbishop Moeller HS/Cincinnati, Ohio) and Trazerian “Tra” White (Collin CC/Mansfield, Texas) signed on the dotted line late last week.
McGriff, a 6-8, 190-pounder, hails from the same area that produced Seahawk all-time great Brett Blizzard.
Blizzard played a Florida HS and set numerous records during a spectacular career from 1999-2003, becoming the Seahawks' all-time leading scorer with 2,144 points over 125 appearances.
McGriff helped James S. Rickards High School capture the Florida 5A state championship last season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 blocks. The quick jumper racked up nine blocks in the state semifinals and was just one block shy of posting the first triple-double in school history.
McGriff owns the school record for blocked shots in a season and was also an All-State swimmer as a freshman and sophomore for the Raiders.
“We’re really excited to have Khamari join our program,” said Siddle. “He has the entire package – he’s a great student, super person, and an emerging basketball player. Khamari has only played basketball competitively for a short time, but his ceiling is extremely high due to his athletic ability and work ethic. Coach (Avery) Curry has done an amazing job developing Khamari and we are eager to help him continue to improve.”
The Seahawks open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with a matchup against Western Carolina at UNC Asheville’s Kimmel Center.
