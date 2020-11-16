North Carolina’s State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about priorities for a second term

Folwell tried to take on the healthcare contracts issue during his first term by introducing the Clear Pricing Project, using the size of the State Employees Health Plan to change the way providers are reimbursed. Most large hospitals and healthcare systems opted not to take part in the plan, and last August resulted in the Plan maintaining the current provider network while adding the thousands of providers agreeing to the new model. In 2021, Folwell says the 727,000 state employees covered under the Plan will see additional benefits.