Non-conference schedule set for UNCW women’s basketball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW news release) - The UNCW women’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 schedule with a series of seven non-conference games, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, with a home contest against Norfolk State.
The Seahawks, coming off a 10-20 campaign last year, begin their 48th season of women’s basketball with a 2 p.m. tip-off against the Spartans inside Trask Coliseum.
After a visit from Campbell on Saturday, Nov. 28, UNCW plays its first road contest of the season by facing South Carolina State on Monday, Dec. 7.
The Seahawks then return home to welcome UNCG to Trask Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. The Seahawks' final two road non-conference games follow with visits to Kennesaw State on Friday, Dec. 18, and Duke on Tuesday, Dec. 22, before the team closes out the non-league slate with a Dec. 29 tilt against Mercer.
UNCW revealed its Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Oct. 14, which features back-to-back games against designated opponents in January and February.
The league slate for the Seahawks opens on Jan. 2-3, 2021, with a pair of home games against Drexel inside Trask Coliseum.
2020-21 UNCW Women’s Basketball Non-Conference ScheduleWednesday, Nov. 25 vs. Norfolk State, 2 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Campbell, 2 p.m.Monday, Dec. 7 at South Carolina State, 2 p.m.Friday, Dec. 11 vs. UNCG, 2 p.m.Friday, Dec. 18 at Kennesaw State, 2 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Duke, 4 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. Mercer, 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.