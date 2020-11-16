McGee appointed as district court judge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Quintin McGee has been appointed as a district court judge in Judicial District 13 for Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties, Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced.
McGee has served as an assistant district attorney in the 15th Prosecutorial District since 2012 and was most recently the Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office.
He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable William F. Fairley.
“For several months, its been bit of a journey and just excited to have that process completed and excited and ready to get to work to continue serving the citizens of Bladen, Brusnswick and Columbus Counties as their new judge," McGee said.
According to his bio, McGee was an attorney in private practice prior to becoming a prosecutor. He serves as a board member for Communities in Schools, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, and the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
McGee graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the UNC Chapel Hill and earned his Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University.
