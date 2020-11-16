Man sentenced to life for rape, sexual offense in Bladen Co. approved for parole

Scottie Newkirk was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense in Bladen County. (Source: NCDPS)
By WECT Staff | November 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 11:29 AM

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man sentenced to life in prison for sex crime convictions in 1992 has been approved for parole.

Scottie Newkirk was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense in Bladen County.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has approved Newkirk for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). His parole release date is Nov. 5, 2023.

“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994,” the commission said in a news release. “However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.”

