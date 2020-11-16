Here’s how you can donate to Holiday Smiles, Weller’s Wheels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a tough year for many, you can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays!
There are now two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive.
Click here for a list of locations where you can drop-off a new, unwrapped toy, or shop the virtual wish list for toys and bikes without leaving your home.
All purchases will be sent directly to the Salvation Army of the Cape Fear.
Due to COVID-19, WECT is not able to accept donations here at the station or host an in-person bicycle drive this year.
