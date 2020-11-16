First Alert Forecast: saltwater and freshwater flooding, nice and cool and dry otherwise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! What is likely to be a very long stretch of dry weather is underway! Your First Alert Forecast features lots of sun across the Cape Fear Region Monday. Expect high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s amid brisk northerly breezes.
The dryness will come with even chillier temperatures through the middle parts of the week. Early morning readings in the 30s for days like Wednesday and Thursday may be supportive of frost, so plan on keeping close tabs on any sensitive outdoor plants and pets.
The dryness will help with ongoing river flooding across the Cape Fear Region this week. The Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw, for example, will keep a stage of 12 to 14 feet most of the week. Nuisance high tidal flooding is also likely, particularly early in the week.
The horrible 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season roars on this week as Hurricane Iota aims for Nicaragua and Honduras. You may recall that Eta dealt a severe blow to these nations less than two weeks ago. Thankfully: Iota is not likely to turn northward toward the United States like Eta did.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And yes, a ten-day forecast gets you deep into Thanksgiving week! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
