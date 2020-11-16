COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna receives validation following Phase 3 study

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” said Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.