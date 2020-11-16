BCS: Student was believed to have been injured in fall before bullet was discovered

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Lincoln Elementary student who was struck by a bullet while playing on the school’s playground last week was originally thought to have been injured in a fall, according to a Brunswick County Schools spokesperson.
The father of the 6-year-old said he was struck by a 9mm bullet in his mouth Friday but is doing well.
Daniel Seamans, a spokesman for the school district, said Monday that it wasn’t discovered until after the student had left the schools grounds that he had been hit by a projectile.
“The student came in from recess around 2 p.m. with what at the time was thought to be a bad fall,” Seamans said. “No one reported hearing gunfire. The nurse accessed the injury and the parent was called. While the parent was en route, the student was taken care of by the nurse and counselor. The parent picked up the student and took the student to the emergency room."
Seamans said that a 911 call wasn’t place due to miscommunication when a staff member thought another had already made the call.
In a voicemail sent to parents of Lincoln Elementary students Sunday, Principal Pamela Biggs said a crisis team would be on campus Monday, and that students would not be allowed on the outside playground until the school got further word from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. An indoor recess option also was being made available.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searched the area around the school Monday in an effort to determine where the gunfire originated.
“Throughout the weekend and earlier today, detectives with our Criminal Investigations Unit have been canvassing the area and going door to door speaking with residents,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "We will continue to work the area in an effort to determine the origin of the gunfire.
“While there is likely no criminal element in this case, there was negligence. It is vitally important to educate gun owners on the importance of being aware of the distance between where they are shooting, and people and property. It is critical that they pay close attention to what is beyond their target, even at a great distance away.”
