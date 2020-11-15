Wrightsville Beach Police charge one person after stealing car, breaking into others

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - One person is facing charges this morning after stealing a car and breaking into several others.
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, an adult and three juveniles were caught breaking into cars around 3 a.m. Sunday. With help from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, SABLE, and Wilmington Police all four were taken into custody. All four are Brunswick County residents.
After further investigation, the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office ran the tags and found out the car they four were in was stolen from Brunswick County.
The one adult faces charges and remains in custody. Details of those charges and the identity of the suspect have not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
