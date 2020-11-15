Mother, 3 others charged with infant’s death in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The mother of a 1-month-old baby and three other people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the newborn’s death earlier this year.
Carolina Beach police officers and other first responders were called to 707 Ocean Blvd. on January 20 in regards to the death of a baby girl, Adalynn Garner.
On Nov. 9, the child’s mother, 35-year-old Amy Marie Miles, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder and booked in jail on Nov. 14.
Miles was initially given a bond of $10,000 which was increased to $350,000 following her first court appearance Monday morning.
A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office on Monday confirmed that three other people were also indicted on Nov. 9.
Sylvia Garner was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Joel Garner and Roby Garner were each charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. All three are expected to make their first court appearances on Dec. 14, the spokeswoman said.
An autopsy report from the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Adalynn died “due to suffocation secondary to co-sleeping with overlay.”
The report states that the baby’s father, Joel Garner, woke up around 6 a.m. and did not see Adalynn in her bassinet. He looked over to the bed and saw Adalynn under Miles with the baby’s feet sticking out.
The report states that Miles went to sleep at midnight and woke up around 3 a.m. to feed the baby. “When the baby fell asleep she stated that she was too tired and fell asleep beside her,” the report stated. “She stated that the baby had been fussy the previous day and was tired and hence fell asleep with the baby in bed.”
Miles had a history of falling asleep with the baby in bed and was counseled about safe sleeping practice, according to the report.
Additionally, Miles and Joel Garner have a history of drug abuse including methamphetamine and THC (the main psychoactive compound in marijuana), according to the report. Miles' urine tested positive for buprenorphine and cannabinoids on Dec. 16, 2019.
The report also noted that several needles and medication bottles were found by police at the residence.
“She has a history of substance abuse with opiate abuse prior to pregnancy and has been on subutex for the past four years,” the report stated. Miles has had five pregnancies and does not have custody of the older children.
Adalynn was born five weeks premature and was in the intensive care unit for two weeks prior to being discharged. The report states that Adalynn was released into Miles and Joel Garner’s custody after the paternal grandmother signed paperwork through DSS stated that she would always be in the presence of the infant.
It’s unclear if Sylvia and Roby Garner are related to the infant.
