First Alert Forecast: mild, showery Sunday, cooler and dry week to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A brief influx of offshore moisture and southerly breezeflow will bring about a milder Sunday with chances for showers. It won’t last long, as a cold front will bring about a substantial blast of crisp, cool air for the week ahead.
Expect temperatures near 80 and isolated light showers, with rainfall totals a metaphoric “drop in the bucket” compared to the deluge of late last week. Overnight, A cold front will sweep through bringing stout breezes and overnight lows in the 50s and 40s.
Some items of note as you check out your planning forecast below...
- no input from any more tropical systems, including Tropical Storm Theta in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and Tropical Storm Iota that formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday afternoon.
- a chance for swollen waterways to run their course, including the Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw which is likely to crest at the impactful 14-foot mark by Sunday.
- refreshingly lower humidity levels most of the time, and the potential for a few mornings in the frosty-cold 30s by mid-week.
You can check out that seven-day forecast for, specifically, Wilmington, right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.