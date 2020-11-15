First Alert Forecast: bright and brisk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good day to you on this mild Sunday! An approaching front will bring a few passing showers and breezy conditions this evening before moving offshore overnight. Get ready for some chilly, seasonable temperatures for mid-November!
A secondary, dry cold front will arrive late Tuesday will bring cold air into Carolinas. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s and 30s under mostly clear skies. As winds settle, certainly areas of frost will be possible during the middle of next week.
Across the tropics, Hurricane Iota eyes Central America for yet another landfall as a major hurricane this week. Nicaragua and Honduras are in the line of fire where not too long ago was greatly impacted by Eta’s first landfall as a major hurricane. No impacts are expected along the continental United States.
Also, stay alert for coastal flooding and allow swollen waterways to run their course from heavy rains last week including the Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw which is likely to crest at 14-foot mark. Check out that seven-day forecast for, specifically, Wilmington, right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
