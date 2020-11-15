Child struck by bullet at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 6-year-old student at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland is recovering after a bullet struck him in the jaw on Friday afternoon while outside, on school property. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident.
“On Friday, November 13, BCSO was called to Lincoln Elementary School in Leland to take a report in reference to a juvenile being injured on school grounds. It was later determined that the juvenile sustained an injury from a bullet projectile, likely fired from a great distance, ultimately striking the child in the jaw,” according to BCSO Spokeswoman Emily Flax.
The incident does not appear to have been malicious, according to the sheriff’s office.
“With the full cooperation of Brunswick County Schools, BCSO detectives immediately began to investigate the incident. Detectives do not believe there to be any malicious intent. All indications lead to it was an accidental incident, likely stemming from someone in the area shooting on private property. Detectives continue to investigate with the assistance of NC Wildlife to try and determine where the gunfire originated. BCSO is working closely with Brunswick County schools in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all Brunswick County students,” Flax said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.
